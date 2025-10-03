'Every Village Will Be Connected To Cooperatives By 2029': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

Amit Shah | ANI

Chandigarh: Stating that India has today become the world’s largest milk-producing country, Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government’s goal is to connect every village in the country to the cooperative movement by 2029.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the expansion plant of Sabar Dairy (Amul plant) at Rohtak in Haryana, he said that the said plant will produce 150 metric tons of curd, 3 metric tons of buttermilk, 10 metric tons of yogurt, and 10 metric tons of sweets daily.

Stating that in 2014, the milk production in the country was 140 million tons, which has now increased to 249 million tons, he held that the milk production from indigenous cows has also risen from 29 million tons to 50 million tons, marking a significant achievement.

Shah said that Amul Dairy has launched the country’s largest plant for milk, buttermilk, sweets, and yogurt in Haryana as the people in Haryana consume the most milk and buttermilk and the plant aims to improve supply not only to Haryana but also to the National Capital Region (NCR) region, he said.

He promised Haryana’s livestock farmers that the benefits of the embryo transfer and sex determination scheme will reach all the farmers and stressed the need to promote beekeeping and organic farming in Haryana.

PLANT TO TRANSFORM DAIRY LANDSCAPE: CM

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini said that the Sabar Dairy (Amul plant) in Rohtak will not only help meet the growing dairy demand of Haryana and northern India but also open up new avenues of employment.

Saini said the modern plant in Rohtak will cater to the dairy requirements of Delhi-NCR and northern India while giving a significant boost to Haryana’s rural economy.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ``prosperity through cooperation’’ has infused fresh energy into India’s cooperative movement and the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 reflected this vision.