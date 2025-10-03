Punjab Police Nabs Man With 2 Hand-Grenades In Amritsar |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have nabbed a man, who was allegedly in contact with the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, and recovered two hand-grenades from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on X that in a major breakthrough, the Amritsar rural police has apprehended one Ravind Singh aka Ravi, a resident of Tarn Taran district. The accused was in contact with Pakistan’s ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border, he added.