 Punjab Police Nabs Man With 2 Hand-Grenades In Amritsar
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on X that in a major breakthrough, the Amritsar rural police has apprehended one Ravind Singh aka Ravi, a resident of Tarn Taran district.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have nabbed a man, who was allegedly in contact with the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, and recovered two hand-grenades from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on X that in a major breakthrough, the Amritsar rural police has apprehended one Ravind Singh aka Ravi, a resident of Tarn Taran district. The accused was in contact with Pakistan’s ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border, he added.

Punjab Police Nabs Man With 2 Hand-Grenades In Amritsar

