 Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Women Students, Arrested In Agra
The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj, is facing a criminal case for allegedly targeting female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Women Students, Arrested In Agra | ANI

Agra: Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing several women students, has been arrested in Agra, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The officials reported that the 'Swami' fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint from the Indian Air Force headquarters accusing him of molesting female students.

The officials reported that the 'Swami' fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint from the Indian Air Force headquarters accusing him of molesting female students.

According to investigators, Chaitanyananda would call female students to his room late at night and threaten to fail them or reduce their grades if they resisted his advances.

So far, police have recorded the statements of three wardens of the institute. All three are accused of helping Chaitanyananda delete incriminating messages.

WhatsApp chats recovered from the phones of around 50 women students at the institute have revealed details of abuse spanning 16 years, including sexually explicit text messages and incidents of forced physical contact.

Allegations have also surfaced about the deletion of CCTV footage, with the DVR now sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Seventeen women filed complaints at the Defence Colony Police Station in early August, accusing Delhi Baba of harassing postgraduate management diploma students receiving scholarships in the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

The officials also mentioned that Chaitanyanand has allegedly been preying on women for nearly two decades, emboldened by his ability to escape previous molestation charges in 2009 and 2016.

This time, the scandal came to light when 17 women lodged complaints at the Defence Colony Police Station in early August. At the time, Chaitanyananda was in London, but he was last traced to Agra.

He later filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Delhi High Court but withdrew it soon after.

Adding to the controversy, police recovered multiple forged number plates from Chaitanyananda's luxury red Volvo car, all of which carried fake United Nations insignia with different digits.

Investigations confirmed that none of the plates were issued by the UN and had been fabricated by the accused himself. The car has been seized as part of the ongoing probe.

Investigations are underway.

