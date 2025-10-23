 Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival | VIDEO

Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival | VIDEO

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, will be observed this year from October 25 to 28. Each year, millions of workers travel from states such as Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra back to their hometowns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival | VIDEO | X/PTI

Jalandhar: Massive crowds at Jalandhar railway station on October 22 led to chaotic scenes as passengers rushed to board overcrowded Bihar-bound trains ahead of the Chhath Puja.

Some concerning videos from the station showed people forcing open moving train doors, climbing onto packed coaches and even entering through windows, as police struggled to control the surging rush despite heavy deployment.

Here's one such video that captured the chaos:

Overcrowding Raises Safety Concerns

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand: 5 Gangsters, Including Woman, Arrested In Ranchi; 3 Pakistan-Made Pistols Seized
Jharkhand: 5 Gangsters, Including Woman, Arrested In Ranchi; 3 Pakistan-Made Pistols Seized
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into ‘Anti-Russia’, Says Moscow Must Never Again Trust Western Agreements
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into ‘Anti-Russia’, Says Moscow Must Never Again Trust Western Agreements
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained

The incident took place during two days before the Chhath Puja, as thousands of passengers, many carrying luggage, gathered at the Jalandhar station in a bid to return home for the festival celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Despite the Indian Railways deploying over 5,000 special trains and setting up control ‘war rooms’ at major stations, the demand once again far exceeded capacity.

Footage circulating on social media showed passengers jostling to board already full compartments, pointing towards the recurring strain on India’s railway infrastructure during major festivals. Police personnel were seen trying to manage the crowd, but the intensity of the rush overwhelmed on-ground arrangements.

Annual Migration Points at Systemic Gaps

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, will be observed this year from October 25 to 28. Each year, millions of workers travel from states such as Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra back to their hometowns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Historical data show that Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for over 12 million inter-state migrants as per the 2011 Census, a figure that experts estimate has grown significantly since. With over 15 million people potentially migrating during peak seasons, festival travel continues to expose the gap between infrastructure planning and on-ground realities.

After the video from Jalandhar station went viral on social media, some netizens blamed inadequate railway enforcement and others cited poor passenger discipline for the chaos.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Train Services Disrupted After IED Blast Damages Railway Track Between Kokrajhar & Salakati...

Assam: Train Services Disrupted After IED Blast Damages Railway Track Between Kokrajhar & Salakati...

PM Modi To Participate Virtually In 47th ASEAN Summit Due To Deepavali; Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim...

PM Modi To Participate Virtually In 47th ASEAN Summit Due To Deepavali; Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim...

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Hails NDA’s Organisational Unity, To Interact With Party Workers In...

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Hails NDA’s Organisational Unity, To Interact With Party Workers In...

'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On...

'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On...

Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival...

Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival...