 '10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch

'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch

A light-hearted moment featuring Indian influencer Shadab Hasan and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits. The amusing interaction took place inside a lift during Brett Lee’s recent visit to India.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch | Instagram @shadabjakati1

A light-hearted moment featuring Indian influencer Shadab Hasan and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits. The amusing interaction took place inside a lift during Brett Lee’s recent visit to India.

In the viral video, Shadab can be seen standing with the Australian fast-bowling legend in an elevator when he suddenly turns to him and asks in Hindi, “10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain Ji?” (How much is the ₹10 biscuit?). The spontaneous and confusing question leaves Brett Lee visibly puzzled as he tries to understand what was just said. With an awkward smile, Lee looks around for context, while others inside the elevator burst out laughing.

WATCH VIDEO:

Adding to the humor, a person in the background can be heard saying, “His Hindi is better than ours,” referring to the Australian legend. Despite not understanding the question, Brett Lee maintained his composure and responded warmly, saying, “Aap sabhi ko thank you,” in his distinct accent, earning more laughter and applause from those present.

FPJ Shorts
Federation of Indian Export Organisation Gears Up To Participate In The 'MITEX International Tools Expo 2025', To Be Held In Moscow From November 11
Federation of Indian Export Organisation Gears Up To Participate In The 'MITEX International Tools Expo 2025', To Be Held In Moscow From November 11
Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 10, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-28 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 10, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-28 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
Read Also
'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him...
article-image

The short video clip quickly spread across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of users sharing and commenting on the wholesome exchange. Many viewers praised Brett Lee’s good-natured response and sense of humor. One user wrote, "He can take 10 wickets, but 10 vala biscut ka packet can't."

With over a million views and counting, this elevator encounter has become one of the most talked-about feel-good clips of the week — proving that laughter truly knows no boundaries.

Read Also
Delhi Wedding Turns Chaotic As Man Bursts Firecrackers From Car Sunroof, Guests Run For Safety;...
article-image

The video has gone viral on social media with more than 16 million views, 700k+ likes, and several comments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In...

'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In...

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO

Viral Video: 'I Gave My 20s To It, Locked Myself Away'; UPSC Aspirant Talks About Exam Stress;...

Viral Video: 'I Gave My 20s To It, Locked Myself Away'; UPSC Aspirant Talks About Exam Stress;...

Who Was Mariam Cisse? Malian Woman Publicly Executed Over TikTok Video, Check Her Last Post Here

Who Was Mariam Cisse? Malian Woman Publicly Executed Over TikTok Video, Check Her Last Post Here

Lava Erupts From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, Spectacular Eruption Captured On Camera | WATCH

Lava Erupts From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, Spectacular Eruption Captured On Camera | WATCH