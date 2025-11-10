'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch | Instagram @shadabjakati1

A light-hearted moment featuring Indian influencer Shadab Hasan and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits. The amusing interaction took place inside a lift during Brett Lee’s recent visit to India.

In the viral video, Shadab can be seen standing with the Australian fast-bowling legend in an elevator when he suddenly turns to him and asks in Hindi, “10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain Ji?” (How much is the ₹10 biscuit?). The spontaneous and confusing question leaves Brett Lee visibly puzzled as he tries to understand what was just said. With an awkward smile, Lee looks around for context, while others inside the elevator burst out laughing.

WATCH VIDEO:

Adding to the humor, a person in the background can be heard saying, “His Hindi is better than ours,” referring to the Australian legend. Despite not understanding the question, Brett Lee maintained his composure and responded warmly, saying, “Aap sabhi ko thank you,” in his distinct accent, earning more laughter and applause from those present.

The short video clip quickly spread across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of users sharing and commenting on the wholesome exchange. Many viewers praised Brett Lee’s good-natured response and sense of humor. One user wrote, "He can take 10 wickets, but 10 vala biscut ka packet can't."

With over a million views and counting, this elevator encounter has become one of the most talked-about feel-good clips of the week — proving that laughter truly knows no boundaries.

The video has gone viral on social media with more than 16 million views, 700k+ likes, and several comments.