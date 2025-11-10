Who Was Mariam Cisse? Malian Woman Publicly Executed Over TikTok Video, Check Her Last Post Here | X @LeFilExpress

In a horrific act of brutality in Northern Mali, a well-known TikTok influencer was publicly executed by suspected jihadists. According to the reports, they abducted her and accused her of providing information to the military, and killed her in front of locals and her family. The victim, identified as Mariam Cisse, had a following of around 95,000 subscribers on TikTok through her videos and posts about daily life in the Timbuktu region city of Tonka.

Mariam was kidnapped on Thursday while livestreaming at a local fair, according to her family. She was captured by armed guys who said she was working with the Malian army. She was allegedly giving troops information on terrorist movements, according to the accusations, which were made without supporting documentation. Jihadists accused her of "informing the army of their movements," according to her brother, who had to watch the torture.

Mariam was first brought outside the city, according to witnesses. On the following day, in a terrifying show intended to frighten citizens, she was brought back and publicly put to death in Independence Square, a significant landmark in Tonka. According to local authorities, militants intended for the act to discourage citizens from publicly endorsing government forces.

Who Was Mariam Cissse?

Mariam became a recognizable personality due to her growing popularity. Her videos, which were frequently comical or lighthearted, focused on social issues, community culture, and living in an unstable environment. She has also publicly supported Malian soldiers by posting pictures of herself wearing military uniforms. Such public affirmations made her a direct target for terrorist organizations.

AFP reported that her brother had to witness the heartwrenching moment in front of him. He told AFP, "My sister was arrested on Thursday by the jihadists; they accused her of informing the Malian army of their movements." He further added, "They took her on a motorbike to Tonka, where she was shot in Independence Square. I was in the crowd."

The country, which is governed by a military junta that is having difficulty fighting the Islamist insurgency that has taken over since 2012.