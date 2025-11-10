 Lava Erupts From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, Spectacular Eruption Captured On Camera | WATCH
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has released stunning footage showing lava spewing from vents inside the summit crater of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which continues its periodic eruptions within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Lava Erupts From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, Spectacular Eruption Captured On Camera | WATCH | X @PaulGoldEagle / @USGS

According to USGS officials, the eruption was recorded on Sunday, with molten lava gushing out from multiple vents. Fortunately, the volcanic activity remains confined within the park boundaries and currently poses no threat to nearby infrastructure.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been releasing lava at regular intervals since late last year. Scientists say the magma continues to follow the same underground pathways to the surface, maintaining a stable eruptive pattern.

The volcano is located on Hawaii Island, roughly 320 kilometers south of Honolulu, and has long been a major attraction for volcanologists and tourists alike.

"Just hours ago this occurred at the summit of Mount Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii. Fountains of lava soared 300ft into the overnight sky, creating a huge, fiery orange glow seen for miles! More pressure being released again! (usgs)," X user wrote while sharing a chilling footage.

While the eruption has not prompted any evacuation warnings, authorities have advised visitors to follow safety guidelines and avoid restricted areas within the park.

The latest footage, showing fiery streams of molten rock lighting up the night sky, has since gone viral, offering a mesmerizing yet powerful reminder of nature’s raw and unpredictable energy.

Read Also
Man Proposes To His Girlfriend In Front Of Erupting Volcano, Goes Viral On Internet; WATCH-
Man Proposes To His Girlfriend In Front Of Erupting Volcano

A viral video captured an adorable moment as it shows a couple getting engaged in front of an erupting volcano. The exact location of the video seems unclear, but the unforgettable moment is buzzing on the Internet. A man, on his knees, proposes to his girlfriend, the surprised girlfriend blushes and says yes, while a volcano far away behind them erupts at the same moment.

