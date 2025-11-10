Lava Erupts From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, Spectacular Eruption Captured On Camera | WATCH | X @PaulGoldEagle / @USGS

The US Geological Survey (USGS) has released stunning footage showing lava spewing from vents inside the summit crater of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which continues its periodic eruptions within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

According to USGS officials, the eruption was recorded on Sunday, with molten lava gushing out from multiple vents. Fortunately, the volcanic activity remains confined within the park boundaries and currently poses no threat to nearby infrastructure.

WATCH VIDEO:

Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS with Episode 36! USGS Livestream https://t.co/awpyYeoIMi — Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) November 10, 2025

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been releasing lava at regular intervals since late last year. Scientists say the magma continues to follow the same underground pathways to the surface, maintaining a stable eruptive pattern.

The volcano is located on Hawaii Island, roughly 320 kilometers south of Honolulu, and has long been a major attraction for volcanologists and tourists alike.

Just hours ago this occurred at the summit of Mount Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii. Fountains of lava soared 300ft into the overnight sky creating a huge fiery orange glow seem for miles! More pressure being released again! (usgs).



Mrmbb333 #MrMBB333 #volcano #kilauea pic.twitter.com/GUTrlj1txJ — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) November 10, 2025

"Just hours ago this occurred at the summit of Mount Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii. Fountains of lava soared 300ft into the overnight sky, creating a huge, fiery orange glow seen for miles! More pressure being released again! (usgs)," X user wrote while sharing a chilling footage.

While the eruption has not prompted any evacuation warnings, authorities have advised visitors to follow safety guidelines and avoid restricted areas within the park.

The latest footage, showing fiery streams of molten rock lighting up the night sky, has since gone viral, offering a mesmerizing yet powerful reminder of nature’s raw and unpredictable energy.

