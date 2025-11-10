Viral Video Shows Group Performing Namaz Inside Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2, BJP Accuses Congress Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics' |

Bengaluru: A fresh controversy erupted after a video surfaced online reportedly showing a group of people offering namaz inside Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) in Bengaluru. The incident, which allegedly took place as Haj pilgrims were being bid farewell, has triggered a heated political and social media debate over religious activities within a high-security zone.

According to reports, the group offered mass prayers inside the terminal as airport staff looked on silently. The video, shared widely on social media, prompted sharp reactions, with some users questioning how religious gatherings were permitted within the airport premises. The airport administration, operated by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport?

Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?



Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?

Why is it… pic.twitter.com/iwWK2rYWZa — Vijay Prasad (@vijayrpbjp) November 9, 2025

BJP Attacks Congress Govt Over Namaz At Airport

The Karnataka BJP launched a direct attack on the Congress-led state government, demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge. “How is this even allowed inside the T2 terminal of Bengaluru International Airport?” the party questioned, urging authorities to clarify whether the individuals had obtained prior permission to conduct prayers in a restricted public area.

BJP leader and spokesperson Vijay Prasad amplified the issue by posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Siddaramaiah and Kharge. In his post, Prasad wrote, “Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted area?” He further alleged that such actions raise serious security concerns and reflect double standards by the ruling Congress government.

BJP Accuses Congress Of Appeasement Politics

The BJP accused the state government of appeasement politics, claiming it overlooks certain activities while imposing strict restrictions on others. The party also questioned the silence of airport authorities, insisting that the rules must be applied uniformly across all communities.

Meanwhile, an India Today report clarified that the airport is managed by BIAL, a public-private consortium, and not directly by the state government. However, the incident has snowballed into a wider political controversy, with questions being raised about protocol enforcement in high-security zones.