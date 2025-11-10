'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH | Instagram @anju_arya74

A heartwarming video from Varanasi is winning hearts across social media, showing a sanitation worker singing melodiously while sweeping a narrow lane. The video is being widely shared online, capturing the man’s effortless voice echoing through the street, a moment that has left the internet deeply moved.

In the clip, the worker can be seen performing his daily duties with a broom in hand while singing a soulful tune. At one point in the video, he keeps the broom in his hand aside and starts his melodious performance. His rich, heartfelt voice has earned him widespread praise, with people flooding the comments section with appreciation.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to locals, the man often hums and sings while cleaning the area every morning, but this is the first time some onlooker recorded his performance and uploaded it online. The video quickly went viral, drawing admiration from netizens across the country.

@KarmakshetraTV

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

@KarmakshetraTV shared the video on X and wrote, "According to local people, this sanitation worker hums while cleaning every day, but someone made his video for the first time and posted it on social media, which went viral in no time. Several users have also demanded that his voice be sent to reality shows."

Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a VRL Travels bus driver watching Bigg Boss on his mobile phone while driving at nearly 80 kilometres per hour. The incident, which reportedly took place around 2:50 AM during a journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad, has raised serious questions about passenger safety and driver discipline on private long-distance buses.