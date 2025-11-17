On Camera: Brave Russian Woman Fights Off Robbers In Argentina, Holds Attacker Until Police Arrive; WATCH | X @GennadySimanovs

A remarkable incident from Buenos Aires, Argentina, has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a Russian woman bravely fighting off two robbers who attempted to snatch her phone in broad daylight. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Alexandra Doketova, not only resisted the robbery but managed to hold down one of the attackers until police arrived.

The footage shows Alexandra waiting at a traffic signal on her bicycle while checking her phone. Two men on a motorbike pull up beside her, and the pillion rider suddenly reaches out to snatch her mobile. Though shocked, Alexandra refuses to let go of her phone. As the bike begins to move away, she grabs the pillion rider, pulling him off balance.

WATCH VIDEO:

In Buenos Aires, some thugs attacked a girl and tried to take her bag.

To their dismay, it was a Russian woman who fought back, knocked the thug off his motorcycle, and held him until help arrived. She was in a good mood; otherwise, she would have killed them.🤣 pic.twitter.com/UyBKVDLnwN — Gennady Simanovsky (@GennadySimanovs) November 16, 2025

Within seconds, both Alexandra and the attacker fall to the ground while the other rider speeds away, abandoning his accomplice. Despite sustaining injuries, Alexandra continues to grab the robber. An onlooker quickly rushes in to assist her, followed by several other passersby. Cars can be seen blocking the man from escaping.

Thanks to her quick thinking and the intervention of passersby, the attacker was held until Buenos Aires police arrived and arrested him. Local media later confirmed that the second suspect, the bike’s rider, was also tracked down and detained a few hours later.

Authorities revealed that Alexandra suffered head injuries during the scuffle but is recovering. Meanwhile, a raid on the suspects’ homes led police to recover 10 stolen mobile phones, indicating the men were involved in repeated thefts. Both suspects reportedly have prior criminal records.

The bravery of Alexandra and the swift assistance of bystanders have drawn widespread praise online, while concerns are growing in Buenos Aires about such robberies and attacks, especially on foreigners.