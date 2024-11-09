'I Remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji As A Man Of Letters': PM Modi In OpEd Tribute For Salt To Software Titan

PM Modi took to social media to pay tribute to his 'man of letters.' PM Modi wrote an OpEd tributing the titan who created the conglomerate, which operated businesses from Salt to Software.

PM Modi went on to say Shri Ratan Tata was an inspiration to youth and a beacon of dreams worth pursuing; co-existence of success and compassion as well as humility. PM Modi added that Ratan Tata ji was characterised as the embodiment of resolute commitment for values of integrity, service, and excellance.

Ratan Tata supports startups and ventures

He emphasised that one of Shri Ratan Tata's most distinctive traits was his unwavering support for people's dreams. He made headlines in recent years for investing in numerous promising ventures and mentoring India's startup ecosystem.

He recognised the potential of young entrepreneurs to influence India's future and understood their goals and aspirations. He encouraged a generation of dreamers to push boundaries and take daring chances by supporting their endeavours. This has significantly contributed to the development of an innovative and entrepreneurial culture that, in my opinion, will benefit India for many years to come.

Shri Ratan Tata ji was empathetic towards all living things. His passion for animals was well known, and he backed all initiatives aimed at improving their welfare. His dogs were as much a part of his life as any business endeavour, and he frequently posted pictures of them.

His life served as a reminder to all of us that genuine leadership is determined by one's capacity to care for the weakest members of society, not only by one's accomplishments.

Ratan Tata's patriotism

In times of crisis, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism was most evident to crores of Indians. Following the 26/11 terror attacks, he quickly reopened Mumbai's famous Taj Hotel, serving as a rallying cry for the country: India is united and will not bow to terrorism.

Support for cancer hospitals

Healthcare, particularly the fight against cancer, was another cause that was very important to Shri Ratan Tata. 'I think back to the initiative in Assam two years ago, where we worked together to open several cancer hospitals in the region.'

He had made it clear in his remarks at the time that he wanted to spend his last years working in the medical field. His efforts to lower the cost and increase access to health and cancer care stemmed from his deep compassion for those suffering from illnesses and his conviction that a just society supported its weakest members.

Man of letters

PM Modi recalls, Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a man of letters; he would regularly write to me about a variety of topics, whether they were related to governance, how much he appreciated government assistance, or how to congratulate someone on winning an election.