Mumbai: Fake 'Crime Branch Officer' Arrested For Threatening Lodge Staff And Cheating People

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar Police have arrested a man posing as a senior police officer to threaten and cheat people for personal gain. The accused has been identified as Prakash Gyanadev Jadhav (41), alias “Pakya”, a resident of Ambujwadi, Malvani.

According to the police, Jadhav had checked into a lodge in the Mira Road area, claiming to be a senior officer from the Crime Branch. After spending a night there, he refused to pay the bill, threatening the lodge staff with “government action” if they pressed for payment.

Complaint leads to his arrest from Goregaon

Sensing something suspicious, the lodge management lodged a complaint with the police. Based on CCTV footage, officers identified the accused and arrested him from Goregaon.

Not a cop, habitual impersonator to intimidate people

Investigations revealed that Jadhav is not employed in any government department and had been impersonating a police officer for some time to intimidate and cheat unsuspecting citizens.

Police appeal for public vigilance

He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Police have urged citizens to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer and to report suspicious activity immediately to the police helpline.