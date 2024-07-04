 Vivek Oberoi Claims To Be Victim Of Lobbying In Bollywood: 'Didn't Get Roles, Was Left With Only 2 Options'
Vivek Oberoi had locked horns with Salman Khan, accusing him of sabotaging his career in an explosive press conference in 2003

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi was hailed as a heartthrob following the success of his 2002 Bollywood film Saathiya. However, his career took a nosedive soon after, and the actor had disappointed audiences with his film choices. His personal life also made headlines back then and that too worked against him. Now, the actor has revealed that he had fallen victim to the system and 'lobbying' in the film industry.

In an interview with India News, Vivek opened up about what went wrong during the initial years of his Bollywood career and how he chose to stand up to the challenge and write his own destiny.

The actor said, "I have been doing other businesses for a while now. There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, performance was appreciated, yet for other reasons if you are not getting any role at all, when you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny. I chose to walk on the latter path."

For those unversed, Vivek was famously in relationship with Aishwarya Rai and if that wasn't enough, he went on to publicly lock horns with the actress' ex-boyfriend, actor Salman Khan, accusing him of sabotaging his career in an explosive press conference.

But things died down pretty soon, and Vivek's presence in the film industry trickled down further.

After gaining recognition with films like Company and Saathiya in 2002, the actor's subsequent film choices did not resonate well with audiences, leading to box office failures. However, he made a noticeable comeback in Bollywood through several strategic moves and roles that helped revive his career.

Vivek received praise for his performance in the 2006 film Omkara, in which he played a supporting role but made a strong impact. His role in Shootout at Lokhandwala, which hit the big screens in 2007, was also well-received.

Vivek was last seen as a cop in Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force, which was a part of his extensive "cop universe". The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

