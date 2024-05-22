Vivek Oberoi Recalls Breaking His Leg In 3 Places After Bike Accident During Yuva Shoot: 'Took 4 Months To Recover'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about getting injured and breaking his leg during the shoot of his 2004 film Yuva. The film completed 20 years on Tuesday (May 21) and on the occasion, the actor shared some interesting anecdotes from the shoot of the film. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Esha Deol.

In an interview with Zoom, Vivek revealed that his leg broke in three places after he met with a bike accident during the film's shoot. The actor also stated that Mani Ratnam suffered a heart attack after he learnt about his accident.

Vivek said, "A perfectly fun day turned into pain with a terrible motorcycle accident breaking my left leg in three places. I remember my big brother Ajay and my buddy Abhishek at my side, carrying me to the hospital, being my side through the agony of broken bones tearing through my skin with blood everywhere."

Vivek then revealed that the director "had a heart attack" after witnessing his accident. "Both of us were recovering in the hospital, Ajay and Abhishek were with me, lifting my spirits with jokes and painkillers in a not-so-lucid state," he added.

The actor said it took him four months to recover from his injury. "After many complications, four months later, it felt like a reunion on the sets. The entire unit lifted my morale while I limped through shooting the songs Fanaa and Anjana Anjani," Vivek added.

The political action film was loosely based on the life of George Reddy, a scholar from Hyderabad's Osmania University. The film revolves around the lives of three men from different backgrounds and how an incident on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge changes their lives forever.

Yuva also starred Om Puri, Anant Nag, Vijay Raaz, Sonu Sood, Saurabh Shukla, Lekha Washington and others.