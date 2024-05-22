'Was Howling & Crying': Divya Khossla Kumar Reveals She Fell On Iron Bars During Savi Action Scene, Shot Entire Film With Injured Face

Actress Divya Khossla Kumar is all set to essay the role of a fierce wife, who is ready to go to lengths to safeguard her husband, in her upcoming film, Savi. During the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday, Divya shared that she was gravely injured while performing one of the scenes in the film.

"In one of the action scenes in the film, the fighter had to hold me from back by the collar and throw me afar. And when we were shooting for the scene, he did exactly that, but I landed straight on iron bars as I fell and injured my entire face," she revealed.

She went on to say, "I was howling and crying my eyes out when I got injured, and that is when Anil Kapoor sir came in. I felt like someone from my family had arrived on the sets and I started crying even more on seeing him, because I was also worried that what if my face remained scarred forever. It was 2:30 am, Anil sir walked in and he just looked at me and said, 'Picture hit hai'. He said, 'I am 67 and I am saying this from my own experience. If the actor or actress gets injured during the shoot of a film, that film is bound to be a hit'."

"It was just the 10th day of shoot for us, and I shot the entire movie with that injured face. If you notice, my one cheek looks more swollen than the other one," Divya added.

Divya also shared that she shot most of the scenes in Savi with barely any makeup as she wanted to make it look more genuine. "In real life too, I never put on any makeup. I only glam up when it's for an event or when I am required to for a project. I tried to keep it the same way in Savi too, so that it looks more natural," she averred.

"I also wore just two pair of jeans for 45 days and all these baggy mommy clothes to look and feel the part, and that is not something I do in real life," she added.

Directed by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo, Savi also stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles. It is set to hit the silver screens on May 31.