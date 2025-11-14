'Tumlog Bohot Dhating Karta Hai': Jackie Shroff Schools Paps For Gathering Outside Dharmendra's Mumbai Home - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff schooled the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Friday (November 14) for 'insensitive' coverage of veteran star Dharmendra's hospitalisation. His reaction came just a day after Sunny Deol reprimanded photographers stationed outside their Juhu home following Dharmendra's discharge.

For those unaware, Dharmendra was brought home from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12. Paparazzi had been positioned outside the hospital for several days, filming everyone who came to visit the Sholay actor - from family members to Bollywood celebrities.

"Tumlog bohot dhating karta hai. Kisi ke yaha aisa kuch hota hai toh tumlog nahi karna bhidu. Samaj gaya na baba log? Apne ghar pe kabhi kuch hoga toh... samajh jaa yaar. Muh pe aake camera lete hai," he is heard saying in a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

On Thursday, other B-Town celebs like Karan Johar, Nikitin Dheer, Ameesha Patel, Farah Ali Khan and Madhur Bhandarkar also lashed out at paps and urged them to respect Deol family's privacy.

Before that, another video from Breach Candy Hospital surfaced online in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping inconsolably in the clip, which went viral on social media.

On November 11, some media portals falsely reported Dharmendra’s death. Reacting to the misinformation, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol condemned the false reports.

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, has been under medical supervision for several days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Ikkis alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.