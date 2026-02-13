Munawar Faruqui Calls The 50 Show A 'Torture'; Calls Out Prince Narula & Karan Patel: 'Vansh Ko Aage Badhne Nahi Diya'

The 50 |

Munawar Faruqui recently confirmed his special appearance on The 50 by sharing a photo from the show’s set. However, he now seems to be taking a playful dig at the show, calling it a "torture." The stand-up comedian uploaded a clip on his social media, saying, "Pehli baar aisa Indian history me ho raha hai ki celebrities jo hai wo perform karenge, aur fans ko paisa milega torture hone ka (sic)."

He also called out Prince Narula and Karan Patel for eliminating Vanshaj in the very first episode. Making a joke, Munawar added that the duo will get condom ads because "In dono ne Vansh ko aage badhne nahi diya."

Commenting on Manisha Rani, Munawar said, "Sab log isko kone me thasa ke rakhte hain." He even compared her to the Jio Hotstar logo, saying she stays in the corner just like it.

The 50: Nikki Tamboli Gets Exit Order

Nikki was eliminated from The 50, and while watching the show, she learned about an alleged body-shaming remark made by Prince Narula. When she returned to the house, she confronted Prince about the comment, with her boyfriend Arbaaz Patel standing firmly by her side. According to Heena Kumawat, their argument escalated into a physical altercation, with Arbaaz reportedly using violence against Prince, which led to his exit from the show.

According to reports, 26 contestants have participated in eliminations on the show so far, with 7 officially sent home. The first contestant to be eliminated was Vanshaj Singh. However, sources suggest that he may return as a wildcard entry. Fans will have to wait and watch to see how his comeback unfolds.

The 50's new episodes air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.