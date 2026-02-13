Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show This Valentine's Day

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion |

The Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day. Fans are eager to know exactly when it will release in India and whether it will drop at the usual time. The Reunion episode is expected to bring all the contestants together, with discussions on their current relationships and reactions to the show’s most viral moments.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 will be dropped on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion will be released at 12 am PT, 3 am ET, 5 pm KST. When converted in Indian Standard Time, Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion will be released at 1.30 pm IST.

사랑은 계속됩니다. <솔로지옥> 시즌5, 절찬 스트리밍 중.

그리고 <솔로지옥 리유니언>, 2월 14일 공개, 넷플릭스에서 단독 스트리밍. pic.twitter.com/dDhsv4a3rE — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 13, 2026

Here's the detailed description of Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion episode global release time:

Pacific Time (PT)- 12 am

Eastern Time (ET)- 3 am

Korean Standard Time (KST)- 5 pm

Untied Kingdom (GMT)- 8 am

Indian Standard Time (IST)- 1.30 pm

Australia- 7 pm

New Zealand- 9 pm

Brazil- 5 am

Central European Time- 9 am

Single's Inferno Season 5 will feature its first-ever Reunion episode in the show’s history. Unlike previous seasons, which only released post-filming interviews on YouTube, this episode will reveal the current dating status of the couples who left the Inferno together, a detail that was never shared before. Such a format is typically seen in American dating shows. The total number of episodes for the Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to follow a format similar to Love Is Blind.

각양각색의 반응🌴 솔로지옥을 보는 15명의 솔로들🔥



<솔로지옥> 시즌5, 절찬 스트리밍 중. 오직 넷플릭스에서.



* 눌러서 크게 보기 * pic.twitter.com/v8IIMQ4l4E — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 7, 2026

Single's Inferno Season 6 Renewed

Single's Inferno Season 6 has already been renewed by Netflix Korea, even before the release of the Season 5 Reunion. The streaming platform announced, "What are you thinking? Will Single's Inferno come back or not...It's coming!" It added, "The hottest hell in the world Single's Inferno Season 6, production confirmed. The new season, returning even more honest and even more fiery, only on Netflix."