 Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show This Valentine's Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSingle's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show This Valentine's Day

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show This Valentine's Day

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion premieres on Valentine's Day, bringing all the contestants together to discuss their current relationships and react to the show’s most viral moments. The Reunion, a first in the series' history, will reveal the dating status of couples who left the Inferno together, following a format similar to Love Is Blind.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion |

The Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day. Fans are eager to know exactly when it will release in India and whether it will drop at the usual time. The Reunion episode is expected to bring all the contestants together, with discussions on their current relationships and reactions to the show’s most viral moments.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 will be dropped on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion will be released at 12 am PT, 3 am ET, 5 pm KST. When converted in Indian Standard Time, Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion will be released at 1.30 pm IST.

Here's the detailed description of Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion episode global release time:

FPJ Shorts
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show This Valentine's Day
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show This Valentine's Day
UP Govt To Increase ₹12,000 Annual Pension For Destitute Women Soon
UP Govt To Increase ₹12,000 Annual Pension For Destitute Women Soon
MMRDA To Open Mira–Bhayander Flyover In Phases As Planned; One Lane Each Way Initially Until DP Land Handover By MBMC
MMRDA To Open Mira–Bhayander Flyover In Phases As Planned; One Lane Each Way Initially Until DP Land Handover By MBMC
Bhiwandi Crime: Revenue Department Seizes ₹97 Lakh Worth Of Sand And Machinery In Major Kalher Creek Crackdown
Bhiwandi Crime: Revenue Department Seizes ₹97 Lakh Worth Of Sand And Machinery In Major Kalher Creek Crackdown

Pacific Time (PT)- 12 am

Eastern Time (ET)- 3 am

Korean Standard Time (KST)- 5 pm

Untied Kingdom (GMT)- 8 am

Indian Standard Time (IST)- 1.30 pm

Australia- 7 pm

New Zealand- 9 pm

Brazil- 5 am

Central European Time- 9 am

Single's Inferno Season 5 will feature its first-ever Reunion episode in the show’s history. Unlike previous seasons, which only released post-filming interviews on YouTube, this episode will reveal the current dating status of the couples who left the Inferno together, a detail that was never shared before. Such a format is typically seen in American dating shows. The total number of episodes for the Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to follow a format similar to Love Is Blind.

Single's Inferno Season 6 Renewed

Single's Inferno Season 6 has already been renewed by Netflix Korea, even before the release of the Season 5 Reunion. The streaming platform announced, "What are you thinking? Will Single's Inferno come back or not...It's coming!" It added, "The hottest hell in the world Single's Inferno Season 6, production confirmed. The new season, returning even more honest and even more fiery, only on Netflix."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Time In India: Watch Netflix's Korean Dating Show...
Munawar Faruqui Calls The 50 Show A 'Torture'; Calls Out Prince Narula & Karan Patel: 'Vansh Ko Aage...
Munawar Faruqui Calls The 50 Show A 'Torture'; Calls Out Prince Narula & Karan Patel: 'Vansh Ko Aage...
The 50: Sidharth Bhardwaj Drove Taxi & Worked As Bouncer Despite Splitsvilla & Bigg Boss Fame, Says...
The 50: Sidharth Bhardwaj Drove Taxi & Worked As Bouncer Despite Splitsvilla & Bigg Boss Fame, Says...
Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Palash Muchhal In Defamation Case, Restrains Vidnyan Mane From...
Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Palash Muchhal In Defamation Case, Restrains Vidnyan Mane From...
Rajpal Yadav Pays ₹2.5 Crore In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Awaits Hearing On February 16
Rajpal Yadav Pays ₹2.5 Crore In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Awaits Hearing On February 16