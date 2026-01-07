Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 7: Mahadev Scolds Youngest Son Dheeraj For Spending Big On Anniversary Gift

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 7: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Dheeraj, Mahadev’s youngest son, thanking Bhanu Ma for hurting his father’s ego and indirectly making him celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary. Later, Bhanu's mother tries to reason with her and asks her to let go of her hatred, her son immediately stops her, accusing her of favouring people from the other side despite living with them.

Later, noticing Bhanu Ma coughing, Rajji brings her hot water. However, Bhanu Ma angrily throws it away, complaining that it is too hot. She scolds Rajji for burning her tongue and reminds her that she only drinks lukewarm water. A tearful Rajji is consoled by Bhanu’s mother. Rajji then shares her painful past, revealing that she and her brother Vishwa lost their parents when she was just 12 years old. Yash and Kiran (Fua–Fufaji) adopted them and never made them feel like orphans. She expresses gratitude toward the family and says that where there is love, there is also anger.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj enthusiastically prepares for his parents’ 25th anniversary celebration and invites the entire city of Hardoi to the feast. However, he makes it clear that one family, Bhanu’s family, will not be invited.

At home, Vidya looks at her happy family as Mahadev affectionately massages his sons’ shoulders and wishes that everything remains the same forever. Soon, Mahadev and Vidya’s daughter and son-in-law arrive and present them with gifts. Their two earning sons also give gifts to their parents, but instead of appreciating them, Mahadev advises his children to save money for their future. Dheeraj then presents his gift, a watch that runs on the wearer’s pulse. Mahadev assumes it must be very expensive and scolds Dheeraj for buying it on EMI. He returns the gift, asking him to take it back, leaving Dheeraj heartbroken and in tears.

Vidya consoles her son, explaining that his father scolds him the most because he loves him the most. She assures Dheeraj that Mahadev will wear the watch at the party. Later, Vidya playfully refuses to accept Mahadev’s gift, throwing tantrums until he asks her what she wants. She then hands him the watch. Mahadev insists that he never accepts anything bought with borrowed money, but agrees to wear it solely for his wife.

Mahadev and Vidya then get ready to visit the temple. To make the moment special, their children decorate the car and arrange for dhol music. Upon reaching the temple, they are surprised to see Bhanu arriving there as well.

In the promo, Bhanu invites the entire city to eat her birthday cake before attending the feast at Mahadev and Vidya’s house. Watching people head to Bhanu’s home first, Mahadev bitterly remarks that they did not come to his house because he is an orphan.