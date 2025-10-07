Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR; Yellow & Orange Alert Issued - VIDEO

PTI

The national capital and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, causing inconvenience to many commuters. The overcast skies prompted Delhi Airport to issue an advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions to flight operations due to inclement weather conditions in the capital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the India Meteorological Department, sections of central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi are expected to experience moderate thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and strong winds. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for west and south Delhi, while an orange alert has been declared for the remainder of the national capital.

In light of the heavy rainfall, Delhi airport has released an advisory cautioning passengers about possible disruptions and stated that ground crews are actively liaising with all stakeholders.