 Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s hunt for a new official accommodation has ended at bungalow number 95, Lodhi Estate, said party and official sources on Tuesday. After an inspection of the bungalow on Monday, Kejriwal is likely to settle for the Type 7 bungalow that the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs allotted him under the quota for national presidents of recognised political parties.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate | PTI & File Pic

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s hunt for a new official accommodation has ended at bungalow number 95, Lodhi Estate, said party and official sources on Tuesday.

After an inspection of the bungalow on Monday, Kejriwal is likely to settle for the Type 7 bungalow that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs allotted him under the quota for national presidents of recognised political parties.

Read Also
'He Tried To Hit Me': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video After Late-Night Uber Ride Turns Frightening
article-image

Kejriwal was earlier eyeing an adjacent bungalow that was earlier occupied by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. However, during a hearing of an AAP petition in the Delhi High Court seeking an official house for Kejriwal, the Centre told the court that the Type 7 bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, earlier used by Mayawati, was currently allotted to Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The AAP had been demanding a government residence for Kejriwal in the national capital, given the fact that he is the president of a recognised national party.

FPJ Shorts
Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here
Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details

In its petition, it cited the guidelines for allotment of accommodation, which state that the president of a recognised national party is entitled to a government residence in Delhi if he or she neither owns a house nor has one allotted in any other official capacity.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out In Gym By Rohit Godara Gang; Chilling Video...
article-image

On September 25, the Centre informed the court about its plan to allot an ‘appropriate’ bungalow to Kejriwal in the next 10 days.

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before Justice Sachin Datta, who said that an order will be passed after taking his statement on record.

Rahul Mehra, the lawyer representing the AAP, demanded allotment of a Type 8 or Type 7 bungalow for Kejriwal, a claim contested by the Solicitor General, who stated that common people do not fight for a Type 8 bungalow.

He, however, assured the court that Kejriwal would be allotted an 'appropriate' government bungalow in Delhi within the next 10 days as per the rules.

Read Also
Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...
article-image

After Kejriwal was informed about the allotment of bungalow number 95, Lodhi Estate, on Monday by officials, he inspected and approved the four-bedroom accommodation, which also includes space for office, a lawn, a garage and three servant quarters, said a party leader.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will be Kejriwal’s neighbour as he occupies bungalow number 97.

Currently, Kejriwal has been living in an MP bungalow at 5, Ferozeshah Road, allotted to party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

He vacated his official accommodation allotted to him as Delhi Chief Minister in north Delhi in November 2024, after the AAP lost the Assembly election in February.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate

'He Tried To Hit Me': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video After Late-Night Uber Ride Turns Frightening

'He Tried To Hit Me': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video After Late-Night Uber Ride Turns Frightening

Rajasthan: Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out In Gym By Rohit Godara Gang; Chilling Video...

Rajasthan: Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out In Gym By Rohit Godara Gang; Chilling Video...

Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD...

Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD...

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...