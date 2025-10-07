'He Tried To Hit Me': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video After Late-Night Uber Ride Turns Frightening | X/@karnatakaportf

Bengaluru: A late-night Uber ride in Bengaluru took a disturbing turn after a woman alleged that her auto driver became aggressive, refused to drop her at the designated location and attempted to hit her during an argument.

The incident, shared by the woman named Aimee on Instagram, has renewed concerns over passenger safety in the city.

Here's what happened

In her post, Aimee said she had booked an Uber ride that night expecting a routine trip home. However, she claimed that the driver refused to drop her at the exact location entered in the app. “When I asked him to drop me at the designated point, he became aggressive, took a sudden U-turn, and tried to drive back to where we had come from,” she wrote.

The situation escalated when she attempted to note down the vehicle’s registration number. “He became aggressive and attempted to hit me,” she alleged, adding that the number plate on the auto did not match the one displayed on the Uber app. “It’s quite common in Bengaluru for Uber drivers to use a different number plate, so we didn’t think much of it when we got in,” she explained.

Aimee shared a video of the incident, where she can be seen confronting the driver and repeatedly asking him to stop the vehicle. “We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but unfortunately, incidents like this continue to happen. It’s deeply disappointing and concerning. I strongly urge you to take strict action against this kind of behaviour,” she wrote.

Have a look at it here:

Uber apologised

In a follow-up video, Aimee detailed her communication with Uber after the incident. “The day this happened, I reached my room and the first thing I did was to complain on the Uber app. After that, I posted the video,” she said.

She added that Uber contacted her the next morning to apologise and issued her a refund of Rs 303, although she had not requested one. “They apologised a lot. But it’s not enough that they apologised. I told them they have to take strict action,” she said.

Aimee expressed gratitude to the Bengaluru City Police for reaching out to her despite her not filing a formal complaint. “Big thanks to the Bangalore City Police. Even though I didn’t complain, they approached me,” she said, adding that she hopes ride-sharing companies take stronger measures to prevent such experiences in the future.