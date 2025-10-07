Rajasthan: Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out In Gym By Rohit Godara Gang; Chilling Video Surfaces

Rajasthan: Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out In Gym By Rohit Godara Gang (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Kuchaman: A businessman was shot dead while working out in a gym in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman on Tuesday morning (October 7). The Rohit Godara gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing. The chilling murder was recorded on camera and its video also surfaced online.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Ramesh Rulania. In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that a masked man was entering the gym and opening fire at the businessman. The incident took place early morning in the gym located on Station Road in Kuchaman.

Video Of The Chilling Murder:

The assailant entered the gym around 5.20 am and fired at Rulania from close range before fleeing the spot. Rulania owned a bike showroom and a hotel in the city.

An associate of Rohit Godara gang, Virander Charan, said that the businessman abused them during an extortion call. "We called him a year ago. He used abusive language and said on social media that he wouldn't even give us Rs 100. Today everyone will know we don't forget anyone," Charan wrote on Facebook as quoted by NDTV.

"Whoever ignores or turns a deaf ear to our calls, be prepared - everyone's turn will come," he added.

Panic gripped the area after the incident. Other businessmen in the area reportedly also received similar threats from the Godara gang.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Notably, the Rohit Godara gang is active in Western Rajasthan. According to reports, Godara is currently in Portugal. He reportedly escaped to Dubai from Delhi using a counterfeit passport.