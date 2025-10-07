 Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert

Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Weather Update | Photo Credit: Canva

Delhi: As Cyclone Shakti advances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. The IMD on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of northern India over the next few days. In the early hours of Monday, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The weather department has issued an orange alert in these regions for Tuesday. Rainfall is also predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD issued an advisory

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert
Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert
UGC Approves 101 Universities For Online And Distance Learning Courses In 2025-26
UGC Approves 101 Universities For Online And Distance Learning Courses In 2025-26
Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates
Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates
'This Can't Be Real..': Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Learns Kung Fu, Leaves Netizens Stunned; WATCH
'This Can't Be Real..': Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Learns Kung Fu, Leaves Netizens Stunned; WATCH

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and travel only if necessary. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid areas near water bodies, and stay in a safer location. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Rains Predicted; Thane &...
article-image

Cyclone 'Shakthi' update

Cyclone Shakhti is the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea. According to the weather department, it is expected to develop into a deep depression soon. This cyclone is affecting the weather system in several parts of India. Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas has triggered landslides, resulting in the collapse of a bridge, seven fatalities, and the closure of multiple roads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...

Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Talks To Victims' Families Via Video Call, Says 'I Am With You'

Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Talks To Victims' Families Via Video Call, Says 'I Am With You'

Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As...

Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As...

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First...

'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First...