Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert

Weather Update | Photo Credit: Canva

Delhi: As Cyclone Shakti advances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. The IMD on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of northern India over the next few days. In the early hours of Monday, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The weather department has issued an orange alert in these regions for Tuesday. Rainfall is also predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and travel only if necessary. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid areas near water bodies, and stay in a safer location. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

The severe #cyclonic #storm #Shakhti over westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea movednearly southwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours, weakened into a #Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 6th October,2025 over the same region. pic.twitter.com/KAWe3Ik4mB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 6, 2025

Cyclone 'Shakthi' update

Cyclone Shakhti is the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea. According to the weather department, it is expected to develop into a deep depression soon. This cyclone is affecting the weather system in several parts of India. Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas has triggered landslides, resulting in the collapse of a bridge, seven fatalities, and the closure of multiple roads.