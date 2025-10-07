Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad, Questions Her Character For Wearing Short Dress

An 18-year-old boy brutally attacked his 33-year-old sister with a wooden washing bat on Monday over objections to her wearing short clothes and suspicions about her character in Haryana's Fatehabad district. The incident occurred in Model Town on Monday. The injured woman was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital, where, given her critical condition, she was referred to Agroha. She died during treatment there. Upon receiving information about the case, police arrived at the scene and commenced an investigation.

According to reports, Radhika was a resident of village Jhandakalan in Mansa district, Punjab. Radhika had a love marriage with Rai Singh, a resident of Suchan village in Sirsa, in 2016. The couple lived in a rented house in Model Town, Fatehabad. Radhika's brother Hasanpreet objected to his sister's clothing and harboured suspicions about her character. He had come to his sister's house on Monday. During this time, an argument broke out between the two, and Hasanpreet struck his sister repeatedly on the head and body with the wooden bat, leaving her seriously injured.

Hearing her screams, people from the surrounding area rushed to the spot, and the accused fled the scene. The injured woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, upon receiving information, city police reached the spot and began an investigation. Given the woman's critical condition, she was referred to Agroha, where she succumbed to injuries. Fatehabad City Police Station In-charge Surendra stated that the case is being investigated. "Action will be taken based on the statements given by family members," he said.