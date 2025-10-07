 Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad, Questions Her Character For Wearing Short Dress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad, Questions Her Character For Wearing Short Dress

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad, Questions Her Character For Wearing Short Dress

Hearing her screams, people from the surrounding area rushed to the spot, and the accused fled the scene.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

An 18-year-old boy brutally attacked his 33-year-old sister with a wooden washing bat on Monday over objections to her wearing short clothes and suspicions about her character in Haryana's Fatehabad district. The incident occurred in Model Town on Monday. The injured woman was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital, where, given her critical condition, she was referred to Agroha. She died during treatment there. Upon receiving information about the case, police arrived at the scene and commenced an investigation.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Father Shoots 19-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Body In River; Police Suspect Honour Killing
article-image

According to reports, Radhika was a resident of village Jhandakalan in Mansa district, Punjab. Radhika had a love marriage with Rai Singh, a resident of Suchan village in Sirsa, in 2016. The couple lived in a rented house in Model Town, Fatehabad. Radhika's brother Hasanpreet objected to his sister's clothing and harboured suspicions about her character. He had come to his sister's house on Monday. During this time, an argument broke out between the two, and Hasanpreet struck his sister repeatedly on the head and body with the wooden bat, leaving her seriously injured.

Read Also
Gwalior Honour Killing: Man Murders 19-Yo Daughter With Wife & Son's Help; Shot In Her Head & Dumped...
article-image

Hearing her screams, people from the surrounding area rushed to the spot, and the accused fled the scene. The injured woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, upon receiving information, city police reached the spot and began an investigation. Given the woman's critical condition, she was referred to Agroha, where she succumbed to injuries. Fatehabad City Police Station In-charge Surendra stated that the case is being investigated. "Action will be taken based on the statements given by family members," he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
India To Remain World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Driven By Robust Consumption, Agricultural Output & Rural Wage Growth
India To Remain World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Driven By Robust Consumption, Agricultural Output & Rural Wage Growth
From Personal Experience To Public Warning: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sounds Alarm On AI Threats At Global Fintech Fest 2025
From Personal Experience To Public Warning: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sounds Alarm On AI Threats At Global Fintech Fest 2025
'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From Israeli Prison, Calls Global Inaction A ‘Shame’
'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From Israeli Prison, Calls Global Inaction A ‘Shame’
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...

Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Boy Beats Married Sister To Death With Wooden Washing Bat In Fatehabad,...

Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Talks To Victims' Families Via Video Call, Says 'I Am With You'

Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Talks To Victims' Families Via Video Call, Says 'I Am With You'

Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As...

Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As...

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First...

'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First...