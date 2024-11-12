 Rajasthan Bypolls: Over 19.36 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 69 Candidates Across 7 Seats On November 13
Rajasthan Bypolls: Over 19.36 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 69 Candidates Across 7 Seats On November 13

This election has become more about the faces associated with these seats than the political parties because all the seats have one or more big political leader associated with it.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Assembly Elections 2024 | Representative Image

Voting will be held for seven assembly seats of Rajasthan on Wednesday. More than 19 .36 lakh voters will decide the fate of 69 candidates contesting on these seats. Besides Congress and BJP, two regional parties and independents are also in the fray making it a triangular fight on five seats. 

This by-election on seven seats namely Ramgarh, Jhunjhunu, Dausa and Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi and Salumber  has become unique in the sense that the result of this election will neither have any impact on the government as with 114 seats, the ruling BJP is having comfortable majority in 200 member house, nor is the Congress sitting in the opposition going to gain anything from it as with just 65 seats it is far away from the magic number of majority. 

article-image

 In Dausa, Jagmohan Meena, brother of Agriculture Minister Kirodilal Meena, is in the fray, while in Salumber, Shanta Devi, wife of late BJP MLA Amritlal Meena, in Jhunjhunu, Amit Ola, son of Congress MP Brijendra Ola, in Ramgarh, Aryan Zuber, son of late Congress MLA Zuber Khan and in Khinvsar, Kanika Beniwal, wife of RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal, contesting the election. 

Besides this, Parivarvad, the stakes are high for three MPs Murarilal Meena from Dausa, Harish Meena from Tonk and Rajkumar Roat from Banswara as they were MLAs from three of the seven seats. 

