Rajasthan: Asaram Bapu Granted 30-Day Parole For Medical Treatment At Jodhpur Ayurvedic Hospital

Asaram Bapu |

Self proclaimed godman Asaram who is serving life imprisonment in the rape case of a minor has been granted parole for 30 days for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital located at Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur. He was brought by ambulance on Sunday night and admitted to the hospital.

The division bench of High Court comprising senior judges Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur had given orders on the application moved by Asaram. He has been granted parole for treatment for the second time in 11 years. Earlier, he was out of jail for 7 days in August when he was taken to Maharashtra.

Asaram's counsels had sought permission for treatment for an indefinite period until the doctor discharges him from the hospital.

Read Also Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment

Government counsel Additional Advocate General Deepak Chaudhary argued for permission of 30 days. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the High Court granted parole to Asaram for treatment for 30 days.

Aasaram is serving life imprisonment in the rape case of a minor. He was arrested by Jodhpur police in August 2013. Since then, all his bids to get bail have been failed.