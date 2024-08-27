 Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment
Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment

After the Rajasthan Court granted a seven-day parole to self-style godman Asaram Bapu on medical grounds, he will land in Mumbai today. He is set to take treatment at Madhavbaug Ayurvedic Centre for heart ailment.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Asaram Bapu who is on seven-day medical parole has left for Mumbai from Jodhpur | File Image and IANS

After the Rajasthan High Court granted a seven-day parole to Asaram Bapu on medical grounds, the self-style godman will land in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Accompanied by a police team, he left Jodhpur and took a flight to Mumbai. The Mumbai police will further take Asaram Bapu to the Ayurvedic medical treatment centre.

Rajasthan Police informed that Asaram Bapu's followers have also bought tickets to accompany him to Mumbai. However, as per reports, as Asaram Bapu is on parole, he won't be allowed to meet anyone apart from police and doctors.

Asaram who is convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2013 in his Jodhpur ashram, was he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018.

Asaram Bapu Will Be Handed Over To Mumbai Police

"Asaram Bapu is been taken to Maharashtra for his medical treatment. Our police team brought him from the jail and he has boarded the flight. The deputy commissioner of police was present at airport to look at security arrangements. Asaram Bapu will be handed over to Mumbai police after landing in Maharashtra," Hanuman Singh, Airport Police Officer at Jodhpur said speaking with the media.

article-image

Asaram, 83, who was convicted and sentenced by a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur in April 2018 in the rape case, has been undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Jodhpur, where he was earlier admitted for two days. His treatment started after he experienced chest pains.

His petitions for suspension of the sentence on health grounds were rejected by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Asaram Wants Ayurvedic Treatment

The Rajasthan High Court has allowed Asaram Bapu to undergo treatment for seven days at an Ayurvedic hospital in Pune, Maharashtra under police custody.

He had insisted on Ayurvedic treatment and pleaded to the court to grant him permission for treatment specifically at the Madhavbaug Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic and Hospital in Pune.

Earlier in March, he had moved the high court with the same petition seeking parole for 14 days. The court, however, rejected the plea following a report from Pune police expressing apprehensions about a possible threat to law and order during his stay at the hospital.

