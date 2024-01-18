 Caught On Cam: Jailed Asaram Bapu’s Supporters Thrash His Lawyer Inside Rajasthan High Court Premises; One Held
Caught On Cam: Jailed Asaram Bapu’s Supporters Thrash His Lawyer Inside Rajasthan High Court Premises; One Held

Enraged advocates presented on the premises of the high court caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident, supporters of jailed Asaram Bapu beat up his lawyer Vijay Sahni inside the premises of the High Court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday. Sahni had come from Delhi to appear on behalf of the jailed self-styled godman as his petition regarding his alleged deteriorating health was to be heard today. 

In the purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a group of men can be seen approaching Sahni aggressively as one of them slaps him. The nine-second video is now going viral on social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

One held

As per reports, soon after the incident, a sense of chaos ensued on the HC premises. Enraged advocates present on the premises caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. 

It is important to note that the Rajasthan High Court had granted bail to Asaram Bapu in the case of fake Right to Information (RTI) response. Marwah, one of Asaram's supporters, had submitted a fake RTI reply related to his health condition to the Supreme Court in 2016 to seek his bail. After this a case was registered against him.

Reports suggest that the RTI documents in the SC were given to Marwah by a person named Ganesh Kumar. Ganesh had obtained these documents from jail by filing an RTI application. Marwah, later, handed it over to Asaram's lawyer in the apex court. However, it was found that these documents were fake. 

The Supreme Court had concluded that an FIR should be registered in the case of misleading the court and presenting false evidence.

Apart from this case, Asaram Bapu is facing a life sentence till death in the case of sexual harassment.

article-image
