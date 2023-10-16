Indore: 'Ye Bandhan To...' Kailash Vijayvargiya Sings Bhajans At Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's Event (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has become highly active after his candidature was announced from Indore-1 constituency. However, the BJP stalwart's campaign might have taken a wrong turn as he was seen singing at an event organised by the followers of rape convict Asaram Bapu.

A video of Vijayvargiya singing the famous Bollywood song ‘Ye bandhan to pyaar ka bandhan hai’ from the movie Karan Arjun, along with Asaram Bapu's devotee group has gone viral on social media. The video has not gone well with the netizens, with social media calling his act "shameless".

According to information, during the election campaign, Kailash Vijayvargiya had attended a program of Asaram's supporters. The supporters were singing bhajans and soon, Vijayvargiya also held the mike there and started singing bhajans along with them.

Asaram in Jodhpur jail

After the video started doing rounds on social media, Vijavargiya has been receiving backlash from netizens for trying to woo Asaram supporters to win the elections.

Notably, Asaram Bapu is lodged in Jodhpur jail in a rape case where he is serving life imprisonment.

Vijayvargiya up against Sanjay Shukla

Kailash Vijayvargiya has been making headlines in this election for many reasons. Firstly, he said that he did not want to contest elections and was unhappy when the party announced his name. Later, he ws seen telling people that a reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to the booth president of the booth where Congress will not get a single vote.

Vijayvargiya is set to fight sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla in the assembly elections to be held on November 17.

