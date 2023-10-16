 MP Elections 2023: Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal Joins BJP
Reshuffles observed in parties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Independent MLA from Waraseoni assembly seat (Balaghat) Pradeep Jaiswal took the membership of BJP on Sunday night. He took BJP membership in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House.

On this occasion, State BJP President VD Sharma was also present. He is chairman of the Mining Corporation. It has been a long time since he was close to BJP and supporting it since 2020. During the Kamal Nath government, he was a mining minister.

Apart from this, Waraseoni Nagar Palika Chairperson Sarita Dangre and former Nagar Palika Chairperson Smita Jaiswal also joined the BJP.

In the meantime, Pradeep Jaiswal said to the media that he felt that he should join the BJP for the development of his constituency. He added that during the BJP regime, he has been able to do a lot of development works in his constituency which have never happened before.

