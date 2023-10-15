Bhopal: BJP To Release 5th List Of Candidates Shortly, Busy In Quelling Resentment On Some Seats

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After declaring 136 assembly candidates in four lists, now BJP is flexing its muscles to declare names of remaining 94 candidates as soon as possible. It is being said BJP may release its 5th list of candidates in a day or two. The discussion regarding the suitable candidates has been already done and now final discussion is being done. Along with this, BJP is also concentrating how to quell the resentment emerged in sundry pockets of state after the declaration of candidates.

Seeing this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have tried to control the things by trying to reach out till the dissenting leaders. It is learnt that they have spoken to Anup Mishra, Rustam Singh, Narayan Singh Kushwah and some others and tried to convince them. Rustam Singh is angry as he was seeking ticket to his son Rakesh Singh from Morena seat. BJP has given ticket to Raghuraj Kansana.

Anup Mishra is staking claim for ticket of Gwalior South assembly seat. Interestingly, Narayan Singh Kushwah and ex-Mayor Samiksha Gupta are also seeking ticket from the same seat. Moreover, Kedarnath Shukla from Sidhi is yet to give up his aspiration of contesting the election even as BJP has declared Riti Pathak.

The sounds of rebellion are also being heard in some other places and supporter’s of dissident leaders often reaches BJP office, demanding that candidate should be changed. Out of remaining 94 assembly seats on which BJP is yet to declare its candidates, there are 67 such seats on which ruling party is having its own MLAs.

The sources in BJP said that senior party leaders are keeping a close watch on the situation and trying to handle it aptly. Even in Govindpura assembly seat of Bhopal, a section of BJP workers is against the declared candidate Krishna Gaur.