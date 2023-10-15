 Bhopal: Beheaded Body Of Man Found In Ayodhya Nagar, Probe Underway
Bhopal: Beheaded Body Of Man Found In Ayodhya Nagar, Probe Underway

The police have registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused.

Updated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Ayodhya Nagar locality of Bhopal, when the beheaded body of a man was found at a park in the locality, at a distance of 150 metres from the police station on Sunday, the police said. The police added that probe is underway in the case to ascertain who murdered the man.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Akshay Choudhary said the man who was found dead has been identified as Mahendra Ahirwar (30). He used to reside in Sharda Nagar locality of the city. On Saturday morning, he had left home for work, and was a daily wage labourer by profession. He was last spotted in Ayodhya Nagar on Saturday late night by one of his acquaintances, and said that he is loitering around to witness the Jhankis. On Sunday morning, at 8 am, on-lookers discovered his beheaded body in a park in Ayodhya Nagar.

They informed the police. Wounds were found on his body. The police have registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused.

