Bhopal: Employees Urge CEC To Ensure Timely Availability Of Postal Ballots

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in availability of postal ballot papers leaves government employees deprive of exercising franchise, employees’ union in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner said.

They said that in a rush to move here and there in other districts, the employees remain deprive of using postal ballots. To ensure the voting of all officers and employees, the letter has also been mailed to Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh and district returning officer, Bhopal.

Employees Union (Class-III) secretary Umashankar Tiwari said that at the time of elections, apart from the officers and employees working in various departments of the government, police, paramilitary forces and other staff are pressed into duty and many of them come from other districts.

At the time of elections, due to delay in receiving postal ballots and not getting it on time, many employees are deprived of voting.

So, the election commission should ensure that all the officers and employees of the state whose duty is assigned in election work can cast their vote, the employees’ union leader added.

