 Bhopal: Employees Urge CEC To Ensure Timely Availability Of Postal Ballots
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Employees Urge CEC To Ensure Timely Availability Of Postal Ballots

Bhopal: Employees Urge CEC To Ensure Timely Availability Of Postal Ballots

At the time of elections, due to delay in receiving postal ballots and not getting it on time, many employees are deprived of voting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in availability of postal ballot papers leaves government employees deprive of exercising franchise, employees’ union in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner said.

They said that in a rush to move here and there in other districts, the employees remain deprive of using postal ballots. To ensure the voting of all officers and employees, the letter has also been mailed to Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh and district returning officer, Bhopal.

Employees Union (Class-III) secretary Umashankar Tiwari said that at the time of elections, apart from the officers and employees working in various departments of the government, police, paramilitary forces and other staff are pressed into duty and many of them come from other districts.

At the time of elections, due to delay in receiving postal ballots and not getting it on time, many employees are deprived of voting.

So, the election commission should ensure that all the officers and employees of the state whose duty is assigned in election work can cast their vote, the employees’ union leader added.

Read Also
MP Election: Instead Of Jobs, BJP Gave Vyapam & Patwari Scams To Public, Congress Hits Out At...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna

MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked

MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked

MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest

MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest