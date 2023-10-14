MP Election: Instead Of Jobs, BJP Gave Vyapam & Patwari Scams To Public, Congress Hits Out At Shivraj-Govt

Shobha Oza |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With just few weeks left for the crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress on Saturday blasted the ruling BJP over the unemployment accusing it of failing to provide jobs due to the alleged rampant corruption.

Addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Shobha Oza said that Madhya Pradesh is a state where nothing has come in the name of investment in the last 18 years of the BJP's rule. She alleged that despite spending crores of rupees like water in events like Global Investor Meet, nothing came in the name of investment in the state.

"The youth of Madhya Pradesh were deprived not only of government jobs but also of private jobs. It is shameful that 17,000 students and unemployed people have committed suicide in the state," Oza, who is former chief of the Mahila Congress said.

Hitting out at the state government, she said that in Madhya Pradesh, BJP has given only scams in the name of employment. "Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a shameful era of massive unemployment, student suicides and scams in the last 18 years. All the mafias continued to flourish in the state under the patronage of BJP, due to which government jobs became victims of scams," she said. Lamenting at the government over the condition of schools in the state, the Congress leader pointed out that the condition of higher education in Madhya Pradesh is bad as there are 70 lakh youth in the state, who are deprived of higher education.

"Not only this, the condition of school education is very pathetic. There are no teachers in more than 2,600 schools in Madhya Pradesh. There are about 7,700 such schools where there is only one teacher while the posts of 50,000 teachers are lying vacant.

"Apart from this, there is also a whole string of scams in Madhya Pradesh. Like- Vyapam scam, Patwari recruitment scam, nursing scam," she said. She said that the Congress is very sensitive about the future of Madhya Pradesh's youth. "If Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, it will send the people involved in scams to jail and will improve the future of the youth. In Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also announced 'Padho Padhao Yojana', under which many students will get a lot of help," she said.

She further said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government which has been mired in several corruption cases has no moral right to stay in power and the people of the state are waiting for November 17 to oust him from the power.

Oza said that former chief minister and state Congress unit chief Kamal Nath has written an open letter to the youths of the state showing sympathy to them for their miserable condition and has promised to solve their problem after the party is voted to power. The elections for the 230-member assembly in the state is due on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

