 MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Plays Game-Changer Move, Announces Scholarships For School Students Starting ₹500 To ₹1500 A Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Plays Game-Changer Move, Announces Scholarships For School Students Starting ₹500 To ₹1500 A Month

MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Plays Game-Changer Move, Announces Scholarships For School Students Starting ₹500 To ₹1500 A Month

Many politicians also believe that this is a more effective and important scheme than the Ladli Behna Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress AICC national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced scholarship to schools student in the state worth ₹648.80 crore. She was addressing a huge public gathering at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The scheme is said to be the country's largest scholarship scheme for school students and can prove to be game-changer move by the Congress.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Mentions Her Stark Resemblance To Indira Gandhi In Mandla,...
article-image
Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP's 4 Lists Out, But Suspense Over Jyotiraditya Scindia's Role Continues
article-image

Estimated Expenditure On The Scheme According To Annual Report Of 2021-22

₹500 For Class 1-8

For the students of class 1-8, ₹500 has been announced to be given to each student every month. 

There are a total of 67.53 lakh children in classes 1-8. Out of which there are 33.36 lakh and 34.17 lakh girls. Hence, the total expenditure is expected to be ₹337.65 crore.

₹1000 For Class 9-10

For the students of standard 9th to 10th, an amount of ₹1000 has been announced every month, on which ₹145.30 crore will be spent every month. 

According to the data, there are 14.53 lakh students studying in class 9 and 10, out of which the number of boys is 7.29 lakh and number of girls is 7.24 lakh.

Read Also
MP: No HC Relief For Poll Aspirant Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, Hearing Scheduled Next Week
article-image

₹1500 For Class 11-12

Students of class 11th and 12th would be the beneficiaries of the highest amount of scholarship which is ₹1500 every month.

There are a total of 10.39 lakh students in this group and  there are 5. 12 lakh boys & 5. 27 lakh girls. The total expenditure on these students would be ₹165.85 every month.

As per the announcement, Congress is planning to spend an amount of ₹648.80 crore every month on 92.45 lakh children studying in class 1 to 12. 

Recruitment Of More Teachers

Along with the scheme for school students, Congress also argued that more teachers would be appointed. Also, guest teachers would be made permanent and efforts would be made to stick the children to education through this scheme. 

Congress believes that after class 8, about 60% of the children leave school, out of which the children of SC/ST category are in highest numbers.

Many politicians also believe that this is a more effective and important scheme than the Ladli Behna Scheme.

Read Also
MP: Man, With Close Aides, Attack His Brother & Wife Over Land Dispute In Morena (WATCH)
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Officials Told To Monitor Aircraft Movement To Ensure Compliance With Model Code...

MP Elections 2023: Officials Told To Monitor Aircraft Movement To Ensure Compliance With Model Code...

Corruption Being Done From Crematorium To Temple In MP, Says Congress Leader Surendra Rajput

Corruption Being Done From Crematorium To Temple In MP, Says Congress Leader Surendra Rajput

MP: Cops Mistake Silver Trader For Smuggler, Seize Silver Worth ₹2.5 Crore During Checking Amid...

MP: Cops Mistake Silver Trader For Smuggler, Seize Silver Worth ₹2.5 Crore During Checking Amid...

MP Congress Youth Leader Spends 8 Months In Saudi Jail, Punished With 99 Lashes For Getting Clicked...

MP Congress Youth Leader Spends 8 Months In Saudi Jail, Punished With 99 Lashes For Getting Clicked...

MP Weather Update: Hot Days To Continue This Week; Rain Likely In Gwalior-Chambal On October 17-18

MP Weather Update: Hot Days To Continue This Week; Rain Likely In Gwalior-Chambal On October 17-18