MP: Man, With Close Aides, Attack His Brother & Wife Over Land Dispute In Morena (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his close aides, thrashed his brother and wife with sticks over a land dispute in Morena. The accused fired gunshots in the air to warn the couple. The incident happened in Kok Singh Pura village of Sumavali police station area of Morena district. The video of the incident went viral.

As per the complaint, the accused has taken over his brother's land illegaly and sold it to a party.

Complainant Mahesh Sharma said that he was on the farm with his family on the day of the incident. The accused Rakesh Sharma, Hariom Sharma and two others came with pistols, abused them, beat them with sticks and fired gunshots in the air. In this attack Mahesh Sharma and his 35-year-old wife Rajkumari Sharma suffered serious injuries.

Video goes viral

The video of the assault went viral on social media, while the complainant Mahesh said that his report was not lodged by the Sumawali police station and he was sent from there.

Land belongs to the ancestors

Police station in-charge Sanjay Kirar said that the temple land belongs to the ancestors and both belong to the same family. Rakesh Sharma and Mahesh Sharma had got four bighas of land each. Mahesh Sharma has been quite controversial and had sold his land in the past. Now under the influence of some people, he has taken over Rakesh's land and sold it.

He said that the complainant Mahesh Sharma has not come to the police station to file the report and CCTV cameras are installed at the police station.