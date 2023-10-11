Bhopal: Departments Should Not Send Proposals Directly To EC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government departments will not send any proposal for important work directly to the Election Commission (EC) for approval as long as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) remains in force.

Such proposals will go through a screening committee set up by the government under the chief secretary (CS) on Wednesday. Besides the CS and the ACS of the General Administration Department (GAD), the ACS or PS of the department from where the proposal has been generated will be part of the committee.

The department concerned has to spell what is the importance of the proposal and why it cannot be delayed until the election is over. The proposal should be sent to the chief electoral officer through the GAD, so that it can be sent to the EC for approval.

