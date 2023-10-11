Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Calls Caste Census A Congress' Attempt To Divide Hindus

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Slamming Congress' announcement of Caste Census if voted to power, Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged it isthe grand old party's move to "divide" Hindus.

The Home Minister said, "Congress is conducting caste census of Hindus. Why is it not speaking same about other communities?" He accused Congress of trying to divide the society on the lines of divide and rule policy of Britishers.

Interacting with media persons at party office in Bhopal on Wednesday, he said Congress is devoid of issues and hence it is talking about caste census.

"If Congress is too much worried about bacward class then it should project its OBC leaders like Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari as CM face in upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election. Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath don't reveal their castes but talks about caste census. As Congressmen are left with no issues, henceforth it is trying to pitch for caste census.

He added that whenever Congress will release it list, it will witness huge rebellion.

