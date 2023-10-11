 MP Election 2023: 'Intehaa Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki'...Posts Eager BJP As Congress Continues Suspense On Candidate List (WATCH)
BJP has already released its four lists in Madhya Pradesh so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The poll bugle has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh, voting dates have been announced and BJP has already released its four lists. However, Congress is maintaining its suspense.

As the Congress is yet to announce its candidates, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja took to X (Formerly Twitter), sharing how Congress candidates might be waiting for the list, and attached a clip of Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bacchan's song "Inteha ho gayi Intezaar ki".

Saluja captioned, "Madhya Pradesh Congress candidates these days must be definitely singing the song-- "Inteha ho gayi Intezaar ki."

Well, it seems BJP is waiting for the opposition's lists, more than the Congress members!

There were speculations that Congress will resist from releasing the list due to ongoing "pitru paksha". Later, Congress state chief Kamal Nath confirmed it that he won't be releasing any lists till October 14, when the pitru paksha ends.

BJP And Its 4 Lists So Far

BJP released its first list on August 17-- 100 days before the election, taking all by surprise. It announced 39 names, most of them which it had lost during 2018 election.

10 days later on Septemeber 27, it released its second list-- the most controversial one so far, fielding three Union Ministers and four Members of Parliament.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar for the Dimani constituency, Prahlad Singh Patel for Narsingpur, and Faggan Singh Kulaste for Niwas (ST). The MPs who will be contesting assembly polls include--  Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur West, Ganesh Singh from Satna, Reeti Pathak from Sidhi, and Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara have been fielded as candidates.

The third list only comprised of one name-- Monika Batti from (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara.

On October 9, a few hours after the Election Commission announced the dates, BJP released its fourth list of 57 candidates,

fielding 24 cabinet ministers from their home constituencies.

