Seoni, Chhindwara, Nagpur Bilaspur Trains Cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the proposed block taken for the commissioning of the third line of Budhni-Barkheda Ghat section of Bhopal Division of West Central Railways, four city-bound trains, Seoni, Nagpur, Chhindwara and Bilaspur have been cancelled.

Train No. 19343 Indore Seoni Express, will be cancelled from the city from October 15 to 27. The operation of train no. 19344 Chhindwara Indore Express will be cancelled from Chhindwara from October 16 to 28 October. The operation of train No. 12923 Mhow-Nagpur Express, running from Mhow will be cancelled on 24th October. The operation of Train No. 12924 Nagpur Mhow Departing from Nagpur will be cancelled on October 25. Train No. 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Express running from Bilaspur will be cancelled from October 11 to 26. The operation of train No. 18233 Indore Bilaspur Express will be cancelled from October 15 to 27.