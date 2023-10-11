 Seoni, Chhindwara, Nagpur Bilaspur Trains Cancelled
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSeoni, Chhindwara, Nagpur Bilaspur Trains Cancelled

Seoni, Chhindwara, Nagpur Bilaspur Trains Cancelled

The operation of train No. 12923 Mhow-Nagpur Express, running from Mhow will be cancelled on 24th October.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the proposed block taken for the commissioning of the third line of Budhni-Barkheda Ghat section of Bhopal Division of West Central Railways, four city-bound trains, Seoni, Nagpur, Chhindwara and Bilaspur have been cancelled. 

Train No. 19343 Indore Seoni Express, will be cancelled from the city from October 15 to 27. The operation of train no. 19344 Chhindwara Indore Express will be cancelled from Chhindwara from October 16 to 28 October. The operation of train No. 12923 Mhow-Nagpur Express, running from Mhow will be cancelled on 24th October. The operation of Train No. 12924 Nagpur Mhow Departing from Nagpur will be cancelled on October 25. Train No. 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Express running from Bilaspur will be cancelled from October 11 to 26. The operation of train No. 18233 Indore Bilaspur Express will be cancelled from October 15 to 27.

Read Also
Tantric's Inhuman Act: Burning Camphor Placed On 'Possessed' Girl's Tongue, Hands In Indore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Absence Of Western Disturbance Turns October Hot Like April; Damoh Hottest At...

MP Weather Update: Absence Of Western Disturbance Turns October Hot Like April; Damoh Hottest At...

Illegal Ganja Forest Discovered In Madhya Pradesh; Cops Recover 230Kg Cannabis From These...

Illegal Ganja Forest Discovered In Madhya Pradesh; Cops Recover 230Kg Cannabis From These...

MP: Ratlam Man Murders Unidentified Youth To Falsely Implicate Wife & Her Family, Gets Life...

MP: Ratlam Man Murders Unidentified Youth To Falsely Implicate Wife & Her Family, Gets Life...

MP Election 2023: 'Intehaa Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki'...Posts Eager BJP As Congress Continues Suspense On...

MP Election 2023: 'Intehaa Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki'...Posts Eager BJP As Congress Continues Suspense On...

Seoni, Chhindwara, Nagpur Bilaspur Trains Cancelled

Seoni, Chhindwara, Nagpur Bilaspur Trains Cancelled