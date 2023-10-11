Tantric's Inhuman Act: Burning Camphor Placed On 'Possessed' Girl's Tongue, Hands In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was tortured ostensibly to free her from evil spirits.According to Banganga police, the incident took place in Bhagirathpura wherein a 22-year-old girl was taken to a tantric by her mother and brother to get rid of supernatural powers that had possessed her. Accused Gurmeet alias Sonu and his mother claimed that they could rid the girl of the demons that possessed her.

They instructed the girl's brother and mother to sit outside the room while the girl was taken inside the room. The accused hit the girl on her mouth to force her to open her mouth so that he could place a piece of burning camphor on the girl's tongue. This use of force broke her front teeth. A burning piece of camphor was also placed on her hands. The unbearable pain made her scream and her brother who was outside tried to get the tantric to open the door but he refused to do so. The girl continued to scream with increasing intensity as her pain increased and eventually, the victim's family was successful in getting the accused to open the door. After this, the accused Gurmeet ran away from there. The police have started searching for the accused. A case has registered at Banganga Police Station on Tuesday against the tantric under sections of assault and molestation.

