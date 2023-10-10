Bhopal: Makeup Artist From Mumbai Demonstrates How To Prepare Bengali Brides For Wedding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 90 beauticians from the city and neighbouring towns learned new techniques of their profession at a day-long seminar organised by the Beauty Parlour Association, Bhopal in the city on Tuesday. At the outset, beauticians Karishma and Neha from Mumbai were welcomed by the Association’s president Dr Sarita Shrivastava.

The beauticians were taught how to treat blackening of lips, underarms, neck and elbow as well as drying of skin due to ageing, using natural products. Practical demonstrations were part of the seminar.

Makeup artist Neha demonstrated how to prepare Bengali brides for the wedding using organic products. The event was compered by Nilima Nayak. It ended with a Housie game and high tea, which were enjoyed by all the participants. Vandana from Sehore, Rashmi Shrivastava from Sironj and Kavita Sharma from Budhni, among others, said that they got to learn a lot from the seminar.