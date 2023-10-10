Bhopal: Speeding Car Lands On Another

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were injured after a car landed on another vehicle after hitting it at Arjun Nagar square, the TT Nagar police said here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 9.30 am when a speeding car crashed into another car from behind. The crash was so intense that the car in the front was pushed on the divider and the speeding landed on it. The drivers of both the cars were injured. They were admitted in the hospital. The police said that they will take the statements of the drivers and a case will be registered.

