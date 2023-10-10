MP Weather Update: Hot Days Leave Bhopal, Indore & Ujjain Sweating, Will Soon Make Way For Winters

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather, being most unpredictable in nature, is heating up the days in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain post-monsoon and pre-winters.

Marking the autumn, the highest temperature recorded in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain on Tuesday was 34 degrees celsius. On the other hand, the night is expected to be slightly cold today, with a temperature of 18-19 degrees celsius.

Chilly Winters To Start From October End

The first Western Disturbance of the season has reached North India. Due to which rain is expected at some places in North India including the hilly areas. Its impact will be felt in Madhya Pradesh also.

There is no possibility of rain, but due to the changed weather, the night temperature in the surrounding areas including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain may increase by 2 to 3 degrees. The weather will change only after October 15. According to meteorologists, a severe cold will start at the end of October.

Summer-Like Heat During Days

On Monday, the day temperature increased in many cities of the state. It was hot. The maximum temperature in Damoh was 37.4 degrees. It reached 36.5 degrees in Gwalior, 36.8 degrees in Guna. The temperature remained around 35-36 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar and Satna.

Complete Departure Of Monsson

Monsoon has completely departed from Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department also made its official announcement on Monday. This is the first time in 5 years that the monsoon has returned early. This time there has been only half an inch less rainfall than normal.

Rain Records

There are 46 districts where rainfall has ranged from 80% to 148%. Indore, Khargone, Burhanpur, Dewas, Jhabua, Ratlam, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Bhind are the districts which have received more than 120% rainfall.

Monsoon had entered the state on June 24. There was good rainfall in June, but in July and August the figure was minus. There was 70% more rainfall in September. Due to this, the normal rainfall figure came to par. However, there remained 6 districts which received less than 80% rainfall. Due to which it came in the red zone category.

