MP election 2023: Shivraj, Kamal Nath, Scindia, Digvijaya Political Career Counts On Poll Outcome

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The date for MP assembly election has been declared. The results will be announced on December 3.

The picture of what is going to happen in the coming five years will be clear after the election. This election is important for four politicians. For Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath, the election means several things. Chouhan has thrown his hat in the ring for the fourth time.

The BJP won the elections twice under his leadership and set a record of being the longest-serving chief minister of the BJP. If the party wins under his leadership, Chouhan’s stature in the BJP will be higher.

On the other hand, this may be the last election of Kamal Nath as MPCC president. Nath is 77. If the Congress wins the election, his presence in state politics for a long time will be successful.

In 2018, the Congress won the election under the leadership of Nath, but Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was then in the Congress, also got the credit for the party’s victory. If the Congress wins the election this time, the credit will go to Nath, but the Congress’s defeat will bring Nath’s role in MP politics to an end. For Scindia, too, this election is very important. In the assembly election, he is with the BJP for the first time. When Scindia was with the Congress, he took part in four elections in MP.

The BJP formed the government thrice and the Congress only once. After Scindia’s switchover to the BJP, the party performed well in the by-elections. Scindia’s future counts on how many seats the ruling party wins in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Similarly, for former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, too, this election is very significant. Many Congress leaders feel that Scindia defected to the BJP, because he was angry with Singh. As a result, the 15-month-old Congress government fell. Ergo, it is the last chance for Singh to get rid of the allegations made against him. Singh’s political career will depend on the Congress’s victory or defeat in the upcoming election.

Read Also Bhopal: Prohibitory Order Imposed As MCC Comes Into Force

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)