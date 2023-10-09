Bhopal: Prohibitory Order Imposed As MCC Comes Into Force

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Returning Officer Asheesh Singh has imposed prohibitory order after announcement of election date on Monday.

According to order, not more than 5 or more persons will gather at one place at a time without permission of the competent authority. Other prohibitory orders are as follows.

* No person, group, institution or other public place will be allowed to carry or display sharp or other weapon, firearm, hockey stick, stick, rod etc. Aerial firing prohibited.

* No person, group, institution will be allowed to organise meeting, protest, procession, vehicle/general rally etc.

* No person/organization, group or anyone else will be allowed to keep or carry or use inflammable substances in protest, procession, demonstration, meeting or rally.

* Use of firecrackers/explosive material in any type of protest, procession, demonstration, meeting or rally will be completely prohibited. No person except a valid license holder will collect, manufacture or transport gunpowder/firecrackers.

* Any person, group, institution, group administrator or other social media / electronic resources like mobile, computer, Facebook, e-mail, WhatsApp and other types of communication means against any party, religion, caste, sect, institution, person will not be allowed.

* Land lords will have to informed police about tenant

* Hotels/lodges and Dharamshala will have to inform the concerned police station in-charge daily about the information about the people staying in them.

