Bhopal: 'Cyber Bulletins' Depicting Modus Operandi Of Frauds To Be Launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district cyber crime cell will launch ‘cyber bulletins’ on all social media platforms to make the people aware of the modus operandi of cyber crooks. The first such bulletin is likely to be launched within the coming 10 days.

Senior officials of the district cyber crime cell said that the initiative is the first-of-its-kind and is being launched in Bhopal only for the time being. If it fares well, it shall be launched in other cities of the state too.

Shedding further light on the concept, they said that a case study of a cyber fraud shall be depicted at length during the course of one bulletin. Graphics and other kinds of visuals shall be screened, so that the people viewing it are able to get a hang of the modus operandi being adopted by the crooks to dupe people. A QR code will be available on all social media handles of Bhopal police, which can be scanned to go through the bulletin.

The officials maintained that with increased digitalisation, frauds are also fishing out new ways to dupe people, where even without OTP, they are able to siphon off money from peoples’ bank accounts. They added that despite issuing numerous advisories to the general public, they fell on deaf ears, following which they are compelled to resort to this initiative. They said that as the bulletins will be published online, they are expected to reach as many people as possible and will thus facilitate cyber awareness among the masses.

Cyber magazine to be rolled out: DCP (Crime)

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi, said that along with cyber bulletins, the cyber cops will also publish a weekly cyber magazine, which will contain details about the major cyber frauds that have taken place recently and the way the cops fared in cracking them.

