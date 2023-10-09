Bhopal: Telecom Employee Arrested For Raping Woman In Bag Sewaniya

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A telecom company employee has been arrested on the charges raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. He had befriended a woman on social media in 2022, the police said. The police added that when the accused reneged on his promise, the woman complained to police.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni told Free Press that 24-year-old woman, a local resident, befriended Daniel Arnold in 2022. In December 2022, Arnold called her to his house in Bag Sewaniya and allegedly raped her. When the woman protested, Arnold promised to marry her and kept on exploiting her.

On Sunday, when the woman mounted pressure on him to marry her, he reneged on his promise, following which the woman approached Bag Sewaniya police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered a rape case and arrested the accused.