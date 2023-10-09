Madhya Pradesh: Model Code Of Conduct Begins After EC Announces Poll Schedule; 'Ladli Behna' Posters Removed In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in all five poll-bound states on Monday, shortly after the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates.

In Mizoram voting will be held on November 7 while Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17. Similarly, Rajasthan will vote on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. While voting will be held in single phase in all four states, Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on Nov 7 and 17.

As the MCC came into effect, posters of Shivraj-govt's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' were removed from the state capital Bhopal, in line with the Election Commission's guidelines.

It was certain as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated projects one after the other: the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was around the corner in the state that is headed to the polls.

What is a Model Code of Conduct?

A model code of conduct (MCC) is a set of guidelines established by the election commission to guarantee a transparent election process.

The MCC automatically comes into effect on the day the election commission announces polling schedule.

Things to keep in mind during MCC

The commission has a long list of rules and regulations but the major set of rules are listed as:

1. No political party can make any new announcements or launch any welfare schemes.

2. No party or candidate shall engage in any activity that can cause tensions, foster hatred among people of different castes and communities.

3. Any personal remarks or other statements related to the leaders' or workers' public activity are prohibited from candidates or political parties.

4. The Election Commission has made it very clear that all parties and candidates should abstain from unlawful conduct such as buying votes, intimidating voters, posing as voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling places, holding public events during the 48-hour period ending at the time set for the close of polls, etc.

5. Voting along caste or communal lines by political parties, candidates, or other leaders is forbidden by law. The places of religious beliefs shouldn't be used as a platform for electioneering.

